Invesco Ltd. Acquires 4,645,402 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.36% of CVS Health worth $1,528,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $201,455,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.