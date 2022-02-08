Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,003,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,934 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.74% of Medtronic worth $1,253,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6,404.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 78,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.