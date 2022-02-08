Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.57% of AT&T worth $1,108,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.