Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,931,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131,423 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.71% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,000,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $226.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

