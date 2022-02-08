Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,484,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,753 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.69% of Prologis worth $1,565,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after acquiring an additional 327,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after buying an additional 204,568 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $152.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

