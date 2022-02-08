Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,182,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,960 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,314,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,017,000 after buying an additional 163,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of CTSH opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

