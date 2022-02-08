Invesco Ltd. Sells 182,953 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 182,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.89% of Agilent Technologies worth $901,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

