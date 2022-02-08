Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $78,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 270.6% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 93,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.56. The company had a trading volume of 88,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

