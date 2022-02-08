Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

ICMB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.37. 13,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 million, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

