Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IOCJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iochpe-Maxion in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS IOCJY opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Iochpe-Maxion has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $537.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

