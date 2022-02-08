Ionic Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 161.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 0.8% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. 4,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

