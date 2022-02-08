Ionic Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Ionic Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 57.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,032 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after buying an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 179,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 35,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,888. The company has a market cap of $400.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

