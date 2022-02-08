Ionic Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of TB SA Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBSA. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,694,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,388,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,840,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $726,000.

NASDAQ TBSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

