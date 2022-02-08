IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Position Decreased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,671 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.86% of IPG Photonics worth $72,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $138.85 and a 12-month high of $257.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.36.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.