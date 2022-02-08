IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.29% of IQVIA worth $131,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

NYSE IQV opened at $245.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.95. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

