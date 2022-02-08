IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$52.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.62 million.IRadimed also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IRMD. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of IRadimed stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 128,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $581.31 million, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $154,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,893 over the last 90 days. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

