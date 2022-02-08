iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 305,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 170,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.44.

