iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,609,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,066,000 after buying an additional 110,032 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

