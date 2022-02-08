iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.53

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.53 and last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.04.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGOV)
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
