iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.53

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.53 and last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGOV)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

