iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.