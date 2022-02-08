iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 745,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $163,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $188.09 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.06.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.