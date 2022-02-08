iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $139,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $188.09 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.06.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

