iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 123,730 shares.The stock last traded at $107.25 and had previously closed at $107.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

