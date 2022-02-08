iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,831 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 34,908 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,730. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $115.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

