iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEAR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 68,205 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 250,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:MEAR opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.