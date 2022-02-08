iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.80. 338,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479,597. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

