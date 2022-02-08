iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 72,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 883,358 shares.The stock last traded at $107.32 and had previously closed at $105.49.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

