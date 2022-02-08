iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,949 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.51. 38,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,271. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

