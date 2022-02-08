iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18,692.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter.

IYG stock opened at $197.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.24. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

