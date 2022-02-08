Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.81

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.81 and traded as high as $9.86. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 189,670 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 42.1% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 185,129 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

