Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Iteris alerts:

ITI stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 million, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iteris by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 88,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.