ITV (LON:ITV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITV. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.47) to GBX 128 ($1.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 215 ($2.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 160.60 ($2.17).
ITV stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.55) on Tuesday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.81). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
