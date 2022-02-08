IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE opened at $15.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.44.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $201,236.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,420 shares of company stock worth $1,861,398. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.