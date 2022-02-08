James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to Outperform by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut James Hardie Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.20 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 13.31%. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.7%. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

