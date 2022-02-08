JMP Securities Trims Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.85% from the stock’s current price.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

ZBH opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

