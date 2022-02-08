John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 132.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $12,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $914.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.20.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.