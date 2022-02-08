Jonathan Davies Purchases 47 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 47 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £126.43 ($170.97).
Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 49 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £123.97 ($167.64).
- On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 55 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £125.95 ($170.32).
SSPG traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 282.70 ($3.82). 1,463,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.63. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.41).
About SSP Group
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.
