Jonathan Davies Purchases 47 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 47 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £126.43 ($170.97).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSP Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 49 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £123.97 ($167.64).

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 55 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £125.95 ($170.32).

SSPG traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 282.70 ($3.82). 1,463,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.63. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.41).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSPG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.07) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.73) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 333 ($4.50) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 348.44 ($4.71).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.