Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.92 Million

Analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report $31.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.75 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Jounce Therapeutics reported sales of $62.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

JNCE opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $54,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,958,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,616. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.