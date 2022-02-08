JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $99.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on HAS. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of HAS traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $90.53. 4,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,976. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hasbro by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after acquiring an additional 771,865 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hasbro by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

