JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $99.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on HAS. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.
Shares of HAS traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $90.53. 4,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,976. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.92.
In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hasbro by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after acquiring an additional 771,865 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hasbro by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
