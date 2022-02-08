Jump Financial LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

