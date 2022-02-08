Jump Financial LLC Invests $240,000 in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $9,915,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth $283,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $446,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBFX opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. PBF Logistics LP has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.75.

PBFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

