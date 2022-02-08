Jump Financial LLC Invests $265,000 in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $82,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $92,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFIN shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other American Finance Trust news, Director Stanley R. Perla purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -283.32%.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

