Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 110,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,547,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 29.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 38.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,589 shares of company stock valued at $11,650,840. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $573.20 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 502.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $594.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. FBN Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

