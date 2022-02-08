Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,602 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after acquiring an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,218,000 after acquiring an additional 328,991 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMAR opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

