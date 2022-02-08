Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,964 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,509.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 268,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

