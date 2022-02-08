Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,123 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Jamf by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Jamf by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Jamf by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $730,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

