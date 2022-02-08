Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Equinix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $15,132,633. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $698.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $777.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.97. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.