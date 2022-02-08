Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.21.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,110 shares of company stock valued at $936,598. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

