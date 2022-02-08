Junto Capital Management LP Acquires 266,723 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for 2.8% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $88,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $319,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $236.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,627.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.26 and a 200 day moving average of $262.98. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

