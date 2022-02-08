Junto Capital Management LP Buys 158,741 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,741 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $69,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $156.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

